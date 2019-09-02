Head to Head Contrast: South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) versus CA BANCORP/SH (NASDAQ:CALB)

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) and CA BANCORP/SH (OTCMKTS:CALB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

This table compares South Plains Financial and CA BANCORP/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Plains Financial N/A N/A N/A CA BANCORP/SH 18.46% 7.62% 0.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares South Plains Financial and CA BANCORP/SH’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Plains Financial $170.21 million 1.73 $29.29 million N/A N/A CA BANCORP/SH $44.65 million 3.39 $8.71 million N/A N/A

South Plains Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CA BANCORP/SH.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for South Plains Financial and CA BANCORP/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South Plains Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 CA BANCORP/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

South Plains Financial presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.42%. Given South Plains Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe South Plains Financial is more favorable than CA BANCORP/SH.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.8% of South Plains Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of CA BANCORP/SH shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

South Plains Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. CA BANCORP/SH does not pay a dividend.

Summary

South Plains Financial beats CA BANCORP/SH on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

There is no company description available for South Plains Financial Inc.

CA BANCORP/SH Company Profile

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, attorney trust, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans, such as lines of credit, standby letters of credit, and term loans; commercial real estate loans, including construction, SBA 504, bridge, land acquisition and development, and commercial real estate equity loans; and loans for business owners and officers, which include personal lines of credit, home equity loans/lines of credit, and term loans. In addition, it offers international banking services comprising export, standby, and import letters of credit; asset-based financing; dental and medical financing; cash and treasury management; and online and mobile banking services. The company operates six offices, including three banking branches and three loan production offices in Lafayette, Fremont, San Jose, Oakland, and Walnut Creek. California BanCorp was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.