Heico (NYSE:HEI) PT Raised to $160.00 at SunTrust Banks

Heico (NYSE:HEI) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks from $128.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Heico from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Heico from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Heico from $133.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Heico from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.22.

NYSE:HEI opened at $144.67 on Thursday. Heico has a 52 week low of $71.47 and a 52 week high of $147.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.18.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Heico had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $532.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heico will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $3,963,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,035,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,271,409.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $501,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,885,752.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,473 shares of company stock worth $6,881,107 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Heico by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Heico by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Heico by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Heico by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heico during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

