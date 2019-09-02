Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Sold by THB Asset Management

THB Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,634 shares during the period. Heritage Financial comprises about 1.5% of THB Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. THB Asset Management owned 0.88% of Heritage Financial worth $9,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 54.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the first quarter worth $879,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 147,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HFWA. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Lisa Banner sold 976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $28,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,381.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.18. 109,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Heritage Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $37.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.80. The company has a market capitalization of $963.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.72.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Corp will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Heritage Financial Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.