Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Holdings Trimmed by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,943 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 18,092.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,553,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,617 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,838,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,006 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,918,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,099,530,000 after purchasing an additional 544,684 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,444,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,245,566,000 after purchasing an additional 478,988 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 673,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,507,000 after purchasing an additional 323,065 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.62. 2,946,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,009. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.48 and a 12-month high of $178.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $117.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 40.95%.

In related news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $1,180,156.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 75,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $197.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.58.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

