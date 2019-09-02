Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.10.

HRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stephens set a $37.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

In related news, VP James N. Sheehan sold 55,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $2,285,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Nakasone sold 14,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $598,233.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,984.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth about $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.34% of the company’s stock.

HRL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.61. 1,569,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,625. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $46.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

