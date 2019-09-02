Hurify (HUR) Market Capitalization Achieves $24,799.00

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Hurify token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, LATOKEN, YoBit and IDEX. Hurify has a total market cap of $24,799.00 and $12.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hurify has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00038905 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $464.26 or 0.04658708 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000195 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Hurify

HUR is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,325,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,464,943 tokens. Hurify’s official website is hurify.co. Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hurify’s official message board is medium.com/@Hurify.

Buying and Selling Hurify

Hurify can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Tidex, YoBit, IDEX and CoinMex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hurify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hurify using one of the exchanges listed above.

