Hydro Protocol (HOT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $112,727.00

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Bancor Network, HADAX and DDEX. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.50 million and approximately $112,727.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00038667 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $475.41 or 0.04593348 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000203 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io.

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Bgogo and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

