Hydro Protocol (HOT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $115,424.00

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Bancor Network, OKEx and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $5.72 million and approximately $115,424.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00039457 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.37 or 0.04854800 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000139 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

HOT is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com.

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, DDEX, Ethfinex, Bgogo, OKEx and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

