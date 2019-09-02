HyperCash Hits Market Cap of $94.21 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last week, HyperCash has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.16 or 0.00021331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, TOPBTC, Gate.io and Bit-Z. HyperCash has a total market cap of $94.21 million and $5.85 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00221696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.24 or 0.01311458 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018438 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00089820 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021600 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash’s total supply is 43,529,781 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Coinnest, Allcoin, Kucoin, Gate.io, EXX, OKEx, Cryptopia, TOPBTC, ZB.COM, Huobi, HitBTC, Bit-Z and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

