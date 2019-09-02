HyperStake (HYP) Trading Down 63.4% Over Last 7 Days

HyperStake (CURRENCY:HYP) traded down 47% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, HyperStake has traded 63.4% lower against the dollar. HyperStake has a market capitalization of $140,536.00 and $1,577.00 worth of HyperStake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperStake coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and BX Thailand.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00012996 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000209 BTC.

HyperStake Coin Profile

HyperStake (HYP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 6th, 2014. HyperStake’s total supply is 1,376,719,887 coins. HyperStake’s official message board is forum.hyperstake.io. HyperStake’s official Twitter account is @hyperstake and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HyperStake is /r/hyperstake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperStake’s official website is hyperstake.io.

Buying and Selling HyperStake

HyperStake can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BX Thailand and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperStake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperStake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperStake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

