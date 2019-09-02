Ignition Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, Ignition has traded up 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ignition coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Ignition has a total market cap of $123,052.00 and $149.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020689 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002417 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00149068 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,406.77 or 1.00251666 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003018 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000399 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,076,534 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,210 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

