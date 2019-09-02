Immedia Group (LON:IME) Shares Up 2.6%

Immedia Group PLC (LON:IME) shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 22 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.26), 6,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 5,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.25).

The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 19.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 24.83.

About Immedia Group (LON:IME)

Immedia Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and communication service business through the provision of interactive digital channels products and services using music, radio, and screen-based media primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Production and Operations.

