Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $245.45

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.45 and traded as low as $234.85. Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at $234.00, with a volume of 30,170 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a report on Friday, July 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $305.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 243.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 242.75.

About Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

