Impellam Group (LON:IPEL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $394.00

Impellam Group plc (LON:IPEL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 394 ($5.15) and last traded at GBX 397 ($5.19), with a volume of 4873 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 397 ($5.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 436.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 471.20. The firm has a market cap of $191.20 million and a P/E ratio of 26.29.

About Impellam Group (LON:IPEL)

Impellam Group Plc provides staffing, human capital management, and outsourced people-related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, mainland Europe, Australasia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Managed Services and Specialist Staffing. The company provides managed service programs and recruitment process outsourcing services; and specialist staffing services in the healthcare, social care, legal, engineering, catering, driving, office, industrial, science, clinical, education, finance and accountancy, sales, information technology, aviation, and cleaning sectors.

