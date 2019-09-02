Incent (INCNT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $27,795.00

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 41.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Incent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Liqui, Bittrex and Tidex. Over the last week, Incent has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. Incent has a total market capitalization of $9.62 million and approximately $27,795.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00218236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.27 or 0.01294954 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00088644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00017762 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,571 tokens. The official website for Incent is www.incentloyalty.com. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Liqui, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

