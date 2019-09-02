Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the forty-six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.98.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intel from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on Intel from $37.50 to $42.90 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.41. 12,991,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,079,980. Intel has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $59.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.51%.

In related news, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $699,094.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 450,591 shares in the company, valued at $23,146,859.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,524 shares of company stock worth $1,844,221. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1,899.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,204,894,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911,014 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Intel by 806.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,473,706 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $357,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648,828 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Intel by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,620,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $460,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564,340 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Intel by 4,885.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,548,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $254,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,476 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,624,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,406,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,241 shares during the period. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.