Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,814 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its stake in Intel by 500.0% during the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 273.2% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Intel from $37.50 to $42.90 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

INTC stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.41. 12,991,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,079,980. The company has a market capitalization of $207.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $59.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.98.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

In other Intel news, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $699,094.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 450,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,146,859.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,221. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.