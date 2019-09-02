Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5,286.78

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5,286.78 and traded as high as $5,594.00. Intertek Group shares last traded at $5,584.00, with a volume of 183,821 shares traded.

ITRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intertek Group to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,700 ($61.41) to GBX 5,250 ($68.60) in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 5,300 ($69.25) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intertek Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,243.33 ($68.51).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,544.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,286.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 34.20 ($0.45) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.56%.

About Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.