Intrinsyc Technologies (TSE:ITC) Shares Down 1.8%

Intrinsyc Technologies Corp (TSE:ITC)’s share price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.12, 8,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 22,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 million and a P/E ratio of -41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42.

Intrinsyc Technologies Company Profile (TSE:ITC)

Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation provides solutions for the development and production of mobile, embedded, and Internet of Things devices in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Embedded Computing Hardware; and Services and Software.

