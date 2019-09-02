Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.0% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 151,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,137,000 after purchasing an additional 20,047 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 135,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,919,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,869,000 after acquiring an additional 49,503 shares during the period. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.47. The stock had a trading volume of 24,665,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,396,140. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $143.46 and a twelve month high of $195.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.79 and its 200 day moving average is $183.42.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

