Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for SRC Energy (SRCI)

8/27/2019 – SRC Energy was upgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

8/27/2019 – SRC Energy was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/26/2019 – SRC Energy was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners to a “hold” rating.

8/21/2019 – SRC Energy was given a new $6.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/15/2019 – SRC Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SRC Energy Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily located in the Wattenberg field in the D-J Basin of northeast Colorado. SRC Energy Inc., formerly known as Synergy Resources Corporation, is headquartered in Denver, CO. “

8/12/2019 – SRC Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

8/2/2019 – SRC Energy had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.00.

Shares of SRC Energy stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,164,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,710. SRC Energy Inc has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $10.14.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.12 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its position in SRC Energy by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 17,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,589,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SRC Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145,554 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter.

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

