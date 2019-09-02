IOST Price Down 15.1% Over Last 7 Days (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One IOST token can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Vebitcoin, Upbit and CoinZest. IOST has a market cap of $85.14 million and approximately $20.95 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00038918 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $471.18 or 0.04685520 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000198 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00026392 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST (IOST) is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. IOST’s official website is iost.io. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken.

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinZest, Huobi, OKEx, OTCBTC, Binance, BigONE, Livecoin, IDEX, ABCC, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Upbit, GOPAX, DDEX, Kucoin, Cobinhood, Coineal, BitMart, Hotbit, DigiFinex, CoinBene, DragonEX, HitBTC, Zebpay, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, IDAX, Vebitcoin, Bithumb, Koinex, BitMax, Bitrue, Bitkub and WazirX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

