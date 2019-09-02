IOTA (MIOTA) Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, FCoin, HitBTC and Upbit. IOTA has a total market cap of $692.42 million and approximately $5.49 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IOTA has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00218420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.64 or 0.01295251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000609 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00038338 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00017845 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00087979 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, HitBTC, Binance, Huobi, Cobinhood, FCoin, Exrates, OKEx, Ovis, Coinone, Gate.io, Upbit and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

