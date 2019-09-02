IoTeX (IOTX) Market Cap Hits $17.90 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One IoTeX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, IDEX, Bgogo and Coineal. IoTeX has a market cap of $17.90 million and $1.34 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IoTeX has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IoTeX

IoTeX (IOTX) is a token. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,120,000,000 tokens. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Binance, Coineal, Gate.io, Bilaxy and Bgogo. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

