iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is TMD & Associates Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

TMD & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 6.3% of TMD & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TMD & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,592,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,934,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,434 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,610,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,800,000 after buying an additional 1,258,455 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,297,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,809,000 after buying an additional 2,608,722 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,129,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,343,000 after buying an additional 174,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,823,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,212,000 after buying an additional 1,149,633 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.01. 3,279,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,752,299. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.52 and a 200 day moving average of $107.87. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.60 and a twelve month high of $114.39.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

