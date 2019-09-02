iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $294.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,101,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,639. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $235.46 and a 52-week high of $303.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.