iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) Shares Purchased by Shamrock Asset Management LLC

Shamrock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $117,000.

NYSEARCA:IGIB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,330,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,500. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $58.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.74.

