iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.25 and last traded at $46.25, approximately 462 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.78.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned about 2.60% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

