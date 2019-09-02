iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stock Holdings Lessened by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $14,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Chemical Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 3,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 32,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $194.70. The company had a trading volume of 400,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,885. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $156.03 and a 52 week high of $220.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.23 and its 200 day moving average is $197.92.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

