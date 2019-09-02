IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ITP) Shares Down 0.9%

IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ITP) shares traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54, 43 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 41,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62.

IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ITP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $33.62 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ITP) by 231.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.20% of IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile (NYSE:ITP)

IT Tech Packaging, Inc produces and distributes paper products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand name.

