James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JHX. UBS Group upgraded James Hardie Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded James Hardie Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

JHX opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.32. James Hardie Industries has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $15.78.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $656.80 million for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 8.94%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,109,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,654,000 after buying an additional 58,449 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

