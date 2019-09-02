Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH) versus The Competition Critical Analysis

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ: JRSH) is one of 16 public companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Jerash Holdings (US) to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

This table compares Jerash Holdings (US) and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jerash Holdings (US) $84.98 million $5.11 million 15.56 Jerash Holdings (US) Competitors $2.16 billion $134.08 million 26.25

Jerash Holdings (US)’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Jerash Holdings (US). Jerash Holdings (US) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Jerash Holdings (US) has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jerash Holdings (US)’s competitors have a beta of 0.92, suggesting that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Jerash Holdings (US) and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jerash Holdings (US) 0 0 3 0 3.00 Jerash Holdings (US) Competitors 245 1093 1546 66 2.49

Jerash Holdings (US) presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.71%. As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 21.51%. Given Jerash Holdings (US)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Jerash Holdings (US) is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Jerash Holdings (US) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jerash Holdings (US) 8.47% 17.07% 14.44% Jerash Holdings (US) Competitors -1.83% -127.79% 8.30%

Dividends

Jerash Holdings (US) pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Jerash Holdings (US) pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 29.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are held by institutional investors. 47.3% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jerash Holdings (US) beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.