JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Target Price to $317.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $395.00 to $317.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $250.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $390.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $384.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $305.48.

Shares of ULTA opened at $237.73 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $224.43 and a 12-month high of $368.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $339.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.77.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.03). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 12 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.28, for a total transaction of $113,173.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,327.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total value of $708,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,715 shares of company stock valued at $958,441. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 302,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,993,000 after purchasing an additional 62,309 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

