KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KAR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $42.50 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.58.

NYSE:KAR opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.94.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.00 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,730,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $550,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,759 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,713,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,153,000 after acquiring an additional 243,015 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,664,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,914 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,648,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,978,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,458,000 after acquiring an additional 290,995 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

