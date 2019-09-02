Kearny Financial Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Kearny Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $12.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30. Kearny Financial has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $40.53 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director John F. Regan sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $43,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John F. Regan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $116,505 in the last quarter. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

