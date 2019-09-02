Klimatas Market Cap Reaches $48,729.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, Klimatas has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for $0.0674 or 0.00000650 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Klimatas has a total market cap of $48,729.00 and approximately $2,062.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.38 or 0.00571993 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005276 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000240 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000174 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

