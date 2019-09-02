Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.02

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.02 and traded as low as $1.73. Koss shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 55,972 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $13.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02.

Koss Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, People's Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

