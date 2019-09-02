KZ Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $29,139.00 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 2nd. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $29,139.00 and $96.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KZ Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges including BitBay and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006419 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000054 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About KZ Cash

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz.

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

