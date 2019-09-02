Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Receives $19.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LBAI shares. FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.88. 63,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,578. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.18 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.95%. Analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $7,346,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,862,000 after buying an additional 320,364 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 25.3% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,420,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,201,000 after buying an additional 286,852 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $2,085,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $1,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

