Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Lamar Advertising from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.25.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $76.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $64.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.50.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $448.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.85 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,136,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,752,000 after purchasing an additional 688,251 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,755,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 650,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after purchasing an additional 318,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,064,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

