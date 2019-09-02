LatiumX Hits Market Capitalization of $299,116.00 (LATX)

LatiumX (CURRENCY:LATX) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last seven days, LatiumX has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LatiumX token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, YoBit and Livecoin. LatiumX has a total market cap of $299,116.00 and $13,741.00 worth of LatiumX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00217661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.02 or 0.01293719 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00017852 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00088152 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000393 BTC.

LatiumX Token Profile

LatiumX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2017. LatiumX’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,906,901 tokens. The Reddit community for LatiumX is /r/Latium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LatiumX’s official Twitter account is @LatiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LatiumX is latium.org.

LatiumX Token Trading

LatiumX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BitForex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LatiumX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LatiumX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LatiumX using one of the exchanges listed above.

