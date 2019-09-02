Litecoin (LTC) Hits Market Cap of $4.24 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $67.13 or 0.00645679 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, TOPBTC, Instant Bitex and Bitso. During the last week, Litecoin has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. Litecoin has a market cap of $4.24 billion and approximately $2.43 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00015874 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,170,949 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Litecoin Coin Trading

