LMP Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.65

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and traded as high as $13.67. LMP Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 37,519 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. H D Vest Advisory Services acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $577,000.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:SCD)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

