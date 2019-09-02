LogisCoin Price Tops $0.0033 on Exchanges (LGS)

LogisCoin (CURRENCY:LGS) traded 47.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, LogisCoin has traded down 44.7% against the US dollar. One LogisCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. LogisCoin has a market capitalization of $7,865.00 and $22.00 worth of LogisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00218236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.27 or 0.01294954 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00088644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00017762 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000401 BTC.

LogisCoin Coin Profile

LogisCoin’s total supply is 2,351,215 coins and its circulating supply is 2,351,213 coins. LogisCoin’s official Twitter account is @logiscoin. The official website for LogisCoin is logiscoin.cc.

Buying and Selling LogisCoin

LogisCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LogisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LogisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LogisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

