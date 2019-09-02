Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Trading 10.9% Lower Over Last Week

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and $1,587.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DragonEX, CoinMex and IDAX. During the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00220366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.34 or 0.01345038 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000157 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00090106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00017929 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, DragonEX, IDAX, CoinMex and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

