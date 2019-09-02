Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $15.05 Million Position in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its stake in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Cabot were worth $15,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Cabot in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 238.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 409.2% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Cabot in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Northcoast Research set a $45.00 target price on Cabot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cabot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

Cabot stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 209,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,266. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.17. Cabot Corp has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Cabot had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Corp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.