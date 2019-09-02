Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 1,910 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,420 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $30,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,615,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,571,000 after buying an additional 48,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,336,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $952,946,000 after buying an additional 728,740 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 35,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,079,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,792,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson acquired 2,030 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

