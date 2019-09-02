Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Cut by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,900,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $536,420,000 after buying an additional 826,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,336,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $952,946,000 after buying an additional 728,740 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 395.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 821,674 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $89,950,000 after buying an additional 655,882 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,735,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $408,939,000 after buying an additional 483,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 404.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 456,061 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,021,000 after purchasing an additional 365,571 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $112.20. 4,079,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,792,932. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.26 and its 200-day moving average is $104.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson bought 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.69 per share, with a total value of $200,340.70. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,616.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $123.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.36.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

