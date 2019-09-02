LPL Financial LLC Buys 137,857 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,008,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,857 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $175,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,908,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,262 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,696,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,044,000 after purchasing an additional 899,117 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,295,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,328,000 after purchasing an additional 291,559 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,122,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,295,000 after purchasing an additional 126,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,379,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,681,000 after purchasing an additional 85,478 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $92.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,483,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,782,181. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.77 and its 200 day moving average is $87.65. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $71.08 and a 52 week high of $92.55.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

