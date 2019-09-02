LPL Financial LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,462,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,776 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of LPL Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.87% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $387,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,040,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,161,000 after purchasing an additional 309,474 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 525,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,729,000 after purchasing an additional 238,148 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,129,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,776,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $751,544,000 after acquiring an additional 179,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,617,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,323,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,642. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $164.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

